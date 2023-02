The official bracket preview from the NCAA that is released 4 weeks before Selection Sunday is out, and even though Purdue has lost 3 of its last 4, the news good.

Purdue as the No. 1 seed in the East means they are the 3 seed overall. Since the No. 1 overall seed gets to choose its region Purdue would likely pick the South region to be played in nearby Louisville. The East finals are in New York, while the Midwest is in Kansas City and the West is in Las Vegas.

Having Marquette as Purdue’s 4 seed is very interesting since the two played a good game in a Boilermaker win back in November. There is still plenty of time to get back on the No. 1 overall line, and if it can win the last 4 it would potentially move up, especially aince one of those games is over No. 13 overall seed Indiana.

If I had to guess, I would say 3-1 in the last four is good enough. 2-2 would need a Big Ten tourney run. It should also be noted that Purdue is likely all but locked in to playing the first two rounds in Columbus, OH.

Here is to having tomorrow vs. Ohio State as a get right game.