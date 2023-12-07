The Germantown High School product is coming off a stellar senior season that saw him earn Region 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors. Allen racked up 75 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles, helping lead him team to the TSSAA quarterfinals and an undefeated regular season.

Allen chose the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Louisville . The Germantown, Tennessee, native was previously committed to UCF before backing off his pledge last month. The Purdue priority target also held offers from Iowa, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Indiana, and Missouri, among others. Allen holds a 5.6 Rivals Rating and is the 35th ranked player out of Tennessee in the 2024 recruiting class.

"On my unofficial, Purdue treated me with like, plenty of love, like love you can't deny," Allen told Boiler Upload of his commitment.

Purdue and outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen received some good news on Thursday afternoon as three-star defensive end DJ Allen announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media.

Allen is a picture perfect fit for Joe Dineen's outside linebackers unit in West Lafayette, standing at 6'3" and 230 pounds. Despite playing defensive end in a four man front, Allen was stood up for Germantown, which he will be asked to do in West Lafayette. Allen has the size and athleticism to make an impact in pass rusher while still being able to defend the run and drop into coverage on occasion.

Dineen was steady in his pursuit of Allen, which went a long way with the three-star defender.

"We got a good relationship. He flew out to come see me, even came to my basketball game and met my whole family, everything," Allen said.

Purdue will look to add Allen to an intriguing group that includes Nic Scorton, Kydran Jenkins, Will Heldt and others heading into 2024. Fellow incoming freshman Jamari Payne could also slide in at outside linebacker, but has also been talked about as potentially being an interior defensive lineman.

Allen was intrigued by the potential of coming to West Lafayette and replicating the success of Scourton and Jenkins in 2023, which is something he believes he can do in Purdue's Air Strike defense.

"I mean, when I'm on the field, I'm doing me. So I feel like once I get to Purdue and I get the starting spot, I'm just gonna be me all over again. I'm trying to break records," Allen said.

The Boilermakers now sit at 22 members of their 2024 recruiting class, which lost outside linebacker Jaylin Jones a month ago. Allen plans to sign on early National Signing Day in less than two weeks and be an early enrollee with the Boilermakers.