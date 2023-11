Purdue center Josh Kaltenberger announced Sunday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Kaltenberger originally came to West Lafayette as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, spending four season with the Boilermakers.

During his time with the program, Kaltenberger played in 35 games, starting six times across the offensive line.

The Boilermakers were already going to be in the market for offensive lineman via the transfer portal this off-season and Kaltenberger's departure makes the need even more prevalent.