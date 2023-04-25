Purdue lost a veteran offensive lineman Tuesday evening as offensive tackle Eric Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via social media.

In early January, Miller announced that he would return to Purdue for a sixth year of eligibility, but that is no longer the case.

During his five years in West Lafayette, Miller played in 44 games, being the primary tackle over the last three years. He moved between right and left tackle during his Boilermaker career.

Miller was slated to be one of the team's leaders and a returning starter on the offensive line in Ryan Walters' first season in West Lafayette. Now, he will look for a new home for his sixth and final season of college football.

He is the second starting lineman to depart this off-season, following Spencer Holstege, who transferred to UCLA in January.

The departure of the veteran offensive lineman now leaves a void at the right tackle position for Marcus Johnson's group. Incumbent starters Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa will reprise their roles on the offensive line while center Gus Hartwig works to return from a leg injury suffered in November.

Daniel Johnson, who missed the latter half of last season and spent this spring recovering, is one of the top options to replace Miller in the starting lineup. The Boilermakers have newcomers Issiah Walker and Ben Farrell, who could compete for the starting when they arrive this summer.

Purdue could also look into the NCAA Transfer Portal to find Miller's replacement, as the coaching staff has not been shy about their desire to add depth to the group.