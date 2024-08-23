Purdue offer "special" for 2027 in-state point guard Jason Gardner Jr.
Matt Painter and Purdue basketball have been active on the recruiting trail this off-season, sending out new 15 scholarship offers across the 2025 and 2026 classes. The Boilermakers also got on the board in the class of 2027, offering Fishers (Ind.) point guard Jason Gardner Jr. earlier this month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news