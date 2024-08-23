PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Purdue offer "special" for 2027 in-state point guard Jason Gardner Jr.

Future North All-Star Jason Gardner (3), a freshman from Fishers High School, looks to shoot during the first half of an Indiana All-Stars Futures boysâ€™ game, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Hamilton Southeastern High School. © Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Future North All-Star Jason Gardner (3), a freshman from Fishers High School, looks to shoot during the first half of an Indiana All-Stars Futures boysâ€™ game, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Hamilton Southeastern High School. © Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Matt Painter and Purdue basketball have been active on the recruiting trail this off-season, sending out new 15 scholarship offers across the 2025 and 2026 classes. The Boilermakers also got on the board in the class of 2027, offering Fishers (Ind.) point guard Jason Gardner Jr. earlier this month.

