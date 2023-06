The Reynolds family in South Bend is starting to get quite acquainted with Mackey Arena. Amiyah Reynolds was one of hte big stars of Katie Gearlds' 2023 recruiting class as the No. 43 player in the nation. She will be joined by her sister Mila, a transfer from Maryland that was the No. 60 rated player in the class of 2022. In time they will be joined by younger sister Kyra, who has committed as part of the 2025 class. They have drawn enough interest as a family that Matt Painter is now getting involved, as he has offered their brother and 2026 shooting guard Steven Reynolds III.