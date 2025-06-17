Purdue offers 2027 Texas guard

Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers had a busy weekend with a flurry of offers being sent out. We've covered two big men for the 2026 class earlier this week, but Painter is looking beyond 2026 and looking to add to his backcourt, too. Painter offered Houston guard, Reese Alston, this weekend. Alston is a guard in the 2027 class.

Alston doesn't have much of a Rivals profile at this point, but those tend to follow offers like one from Purdue.



Alston is a shifty point guard, capable of dissecting through defenses and getting to the rim. Alston's defense might be what helped catch Painter's attention. Alston is an aggressive defender with great fluidity navigating around screens and has long arms that he uses to disrupt dribbling and shots.



Alston's got good vision, a decent shot, but is at his best working in and around traffic. He's elusive with the ball in his hand and has superior bend to get to angles in the paint. He's also effective in transition.





2027 should be the start of Painter rebuilding his backcourt with youngsters with Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer, and CJ Cox expected to lead the backcourt after Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer graduate after this season.