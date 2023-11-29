Another transfer offensive lineman has picked up an offer from the Boilermakers. Purdue has offered New Mexico offensive tackle DJ Wingfield out of the transfer portal.

Wingfield began his college career at El Camino Junior College in California, playing there for two years before signing with New Mexico as a JUCO prospect in the class of 2022. Wingfield had his junior season cut short before it began, tearing his ACL just six plays into his first season with the Lobos.

In his return to action, Wingfield played and started in nine games last season, all at right tackle. He held a 73.1 Pro Football Focus grade, including a 79.0 pass blocking grade while allowing just one sack on 316 pass blocking snaps for the Lobos in 2023.

Since officially entering the transfer portal on Monday, the 6'4", 289-pound tackle has added offers from UNLV, Arkansas State, North Texas and Western Kentucky, in addition to the Boilermakers.