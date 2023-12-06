Purdue sent out a new offer to former Syracuse outside linebacker Leon Lowery Jr. this week as the Boilermakers look to bulk up the defensive side of the ball through the transfer portal.

Lowery had previously committed to Wisconsin, but backed out of the commitment less than 24 hours after he had announced his decision, giving Purdue an opening for the ACC defector. He also holds an offer from Texas Tech, with more likely to follow.

The redshirt sophomore linebacker has been a key contributor for the Orange over the last two seasons, playing in 25 games, including 14 starts during that time. Lowery racked up 71 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks combined in 2022 and 2023, setting career-high marks in all three categories this season.

Purdue has been on the hunt for outside linebackers early in the transfer portal period with the departures of Khordae Sydnor and Scotty Humpich this off-season, with Lowery joining the list of targets.