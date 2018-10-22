Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 12:58:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue opens the season 24th in the AP poll

Fjnbfcal4ou9iwp19jaa
PROMOTION NOW EXTENDED THROUGH 10.23.18 WITH UPDATED CODE: OSUCrushed50
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
Otk26mytxdwt4jng2xen
GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule

Coming off a season in which it won the most games in program history, but also coming into a season in which it turns over its roster considerably, Purdue is getting some benefit of the doubt.

In the preseason Associated Press poll, the Boilermakers check in at No. 24, keeping alive a streak in which the program has appeared in 57 of the past 58 AP top-25s, per Purdue.

Purdue opponents this season:

• Michigan State: 10

• Virginia Tech (possibly in Charleston): 15

• Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge): 17

• Michigan: 19

Also receiving votes: Indiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Butler

Link: Full AP top 25


Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}