GoldandBlack.com

Coming off a season in which it won the most games in program history, but also coming into a season in which it turns over its roster considerably, Purdue is getting some benefit of the doubt.

In the preseason Associated Press poll, the Boilermakers check in at No. 24, keeping alive a streak in which the program has appeared in 57 of the past 58 AP top-25s, per Purdue.

Purdue opponents this season:

• Michigan State: 10

• Virginia Tech (possibly in Charleston): 15

• Florida State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge): 17

• Michigan: 19

Also receiving votes: Indiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Wisconsin, Butler

Link: Full AP top 25



