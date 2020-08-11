Jim Harbaugh has done a lot of good things in five seasons back at his alma mater.

He has compiled a 47-18 overall mark, 32-12 in the Big Ten. He has gone to a bowl each season. He has won 10 games in three seasons. But Harbaugh still hasn’t led the Wolverines to the Big Ten title game.

How much talent did Harbaugh have in 2019? Michigan tied for the second-most players ever selected during an NFL Draft with 10 players chosen during the 2020 selection. Still, the Wolverines failed to win the East Division, finishing third (9-4 overall; 6-3 Big Ten), and lost to Ohio State ... again. That is eight defeats in a row, 15 in the last 16 years and 17 in 19. Woof.



And Harbaugh--who has lost four bowls in a row--may be hard-pressed to make a big breakthrough in this funky 10-game season. But, who knows? The Wolverines have plenty of talent--again--but questions loom on offense beginning with a line that must replace four players who got drafted.



Sophomore tackle Jalen Mayfield must be a cornerstone. He will block for promising back Zach Charbonnet, who is coming off a boffo freshman season. Junior Hassan Haskins and senior Chris Evans also will take hand-offs. Has Harbaugh had a better collection of backs in his tenure?

One thing to watch: Quarterback. Shea Patterson is gone. Sophomore Joe Milton and junior Dylan McCaffrey are the top contenders to take snaps. Even with Donovan Peoples-Jones to the NFL, and Tarik Black gone, the quarterback will have some good targets in junior Ronnie Bell and senior Nico Collins.

A top defense lost its top three tacklers, but talent remains. The line will lead the way. Keep an eye on two tackles: sophomore Christopher Hinton and senior Carlo Kemp. There will be few better end tandems than senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson.

Juniors Cam McGrone, Josh Ross and Michael Barrett lead the way at linebacker. The secondary will be paced by a pair of talented safeties in sophomore Daxton Hill and senior Brad Hawkins. Senior Ambry Thomas and junior Vincent Gray are the corners to watch.