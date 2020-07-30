MORE: Rutgers | Illinois | Northwestern | Indiana | Nebraska

Wisconsin is the closest thing to a 10,000-pound gorilla in the Big Ten West.

The Badgers have dominated the division, winning it four of the six years of its existence. Before that, Wisconsin won the Leaders Division twice in the three years of its existence. Add it up, and the Badgers’ six appearances in the Big Ten title game lead all conference schools.

Don’t look now, but Wisconsin could make another trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game — if the season gets that far.

Paul Chryst is as comfortable in his sweatshirt as he looks. The Wisconsin alum is a perfect fit for this job. And he looks to be in it for the long haul. Why not? In five seasons in Madison, the 54-year-old Chryst is 52-16 overall and 34-10 in the Big Ten. And his 2020 edition of the Badgers teems with potential.

It’s no secret what Wisconsin wants to do on offense: Run the ball. Often. Big, physical lines are the trademark of Badger football. And an elite back typically operates behind the massive wall of flesh along the o-line. The front returns just two starters, but they are good ones: T Cole Van Lanen and OG Logan Bruss.



A big loss: RB Jonathan Taylor, who left a year early as an all-time great. He was on pace to become the NCAA all-time leading rusher if he had returned for his senior year. But it was time to get paid. Who will be the next star Wisconsin back? Nakia Watson? Garrett Groshek? Freshman Jalen Berger?

Senior Jack Coan is a serviceable quarterback. Can he hold off redshirt freshman Graham Mertz? The wideouts are OK. Tight end Jake Ferguson is a star. A big key for the offense: Limit turnovers, which were ruinous in 2019 for the team.

The defense will be boffo again under coordinator Jim Leonhard, a future head coach. His units are known for great linebackers. This year’s stars: Noah Burks, Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn—maybe the best defensive player on the club. The D will miss LBs Zach Baun and Chris Orr.

The line is stocked with vets like Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand, Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams. All four starters are back in the secondary. Rachad Wildgoose and Faion Hicks form one of the top corner duos in the Big Ten. Safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson are tackling machines.