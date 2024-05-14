The first kickoff time for Purdue football in 2024 has been announced, and it is a new network for the Boilermakers. The seismic shifts in the landscape of college football even affected Purdue's non-conference schedule. The dissolution of the Pac-12 added four schools to the Big Ten, and as a coincidence Purdue had the back half of a home-and-home with one of the two remaining teams in the Pac-2. The Boilermakers will head out to Corvallis, oregon to take on Oregon State on September 21st, and it was announced today that the game with be at 8:30pm ET on the CW.

While a trip to the west coast will be a regular occurance in the new Big Ten, this is Purdue's first road game in the Pacific time zone since it started the 2019 season at Nevada. Purdue last played a Pac-12 school on the road in 2009, when it lost 38-36 at Oregon in the thriller. Purdue won the previous meeting between the schools in West Lafayette in the 2021 season opener. The Boilermakers won 30-21 in the first post-pandemic game and it spurred on a nine-win season. The Beavers enter 2024 in a state of flux. They lost the final three games of 2023 after an 8-2 start. Their head coach Jonathan Smith left for the open spot at MIchigan State (who is ironically also on Purdue's schedule) and alumnus Trent Bray was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. He is a first year coach, and he takes over a roster that lost several key players to the transfer portal.

