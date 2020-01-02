Sasha Stefanovic's fifth three of the game was the biggest of his college career.

The sophomore's triple with 1:10 left In double overtime, after Purdue had let a six-point lead slip away, was the difference in the Boilermakers' exhausting 83-78 double-overtime win over Minnesota.

Daniel Oturu's jumper over Matt Haarms with 38 seconds left in overtime gave Minnesota 69-68 lead. But Williams made one of two foul shots after a Gopher backcourt turnover following a Purdue turnover, to tie the game. Minnesota missed at the buzzer and a second extra session ensued.



Down three in the final 20 seconds of regulation, Eric Hunter stole the ball but missed in transition. Trevion Williams rebounded the missed and hit Sasha Stefanovic for a three to tie the game.

After Marcus Carr missed a tough jumper over Nojel Eastern to win it, the game went to OT.

Matt Haarms scored 26.

More to come ...