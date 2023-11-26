Just hours after offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger announced his intention to transfer, another notable Boilermaker is also leaving the program. Purdue outside linebacker Khordae Sydnor has announced that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in West Lafayette.

Sydnor was an up-and-coming defender for the Boilermakers coming off of a College Football News’ Honorable Mention Freshman All-America team season as a redshirt freshman in 2022. That season saw Sydnor rack up 22 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Despite that momentum heading into 2023, Sydnor was unable to find a consistent role under Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. The talented outside linebacker saw only 157 total snaps during his redshirt sophomore campaign, tallying just five total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks before entering the portal.

Sydnor's departure leaves Purdue with a core of Nic Scourton, Will Heldt and potentially Kydran Jenkins, who still has another year of eligibility remaining after his breakout campaign in 2023.

Sydnor also joins Kaltenberger and TJ Sheffield as Purdue's notable portal departures thus far.