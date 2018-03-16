More Fullerton coverage: Purdue moves to Round of 32 | Thompson adjusts, delivers | Haas out | What Haas' loss means ($) DETROIT — Some may blame a “rust factor” for Purdue’s slow offensive start Friday, with 12 days between Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament exit and its first-round NCAA Tournament game. The Boilermakers didn’t necessarily buy in to that theory — Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson both used the same phrase, saying maybe “a little bit” of rust — but attributed a 33-percent shooting first half more to other factors. “I don’t know if it was necessarily our wind, our wind was good. I wasn’t necessarily tired. It was just the fact that (we felt) out of rhythm,” Thompson said after the No. 2 seed’s 74-48 victory over Cal State Fullerton. “I did think taking quick shots didn’t help in the first half. “I thought our defense was good, though. We gave up less than 25 points, which is always a goal of ours, in each half. We rebounded the ball at a high level, and I just thought our shots didn’t fall.” The Boilermakers made only three of their 11 first-half three-pointers, including Mathias missing all three of his attempts and Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline making only one of three of theirs. Vincent Edwards, who made one of his two threes in the first half, said he thought Purdue actually was taking good shots. “We had that mindset of just keep going and keep guarding,” he said. Mathias, for one, had another reason for the team’s uncharacteristically poor first-half perimeter shooting: The stage. “ I think it was just more excitement more than anything,” he said. “We haven’t played (in a while) and the combination of it’s the tournament, March Madness, whenever you get out there those first couple minutes, you get a little more tired, a little more excited than usual, I guess.”

Battling the zone

Cal State Fullerton had to try something. The Titans were starting to see their upset hopes fade quickly — they’d just turned it over, already training 41-23 about four minutes into the second half — so they switched to a zone defense that included trapping. It worked — kind of — for one possession. On Purdue’s first possession after the defensive switch, Carsen Edwards drove baseline but was called for a charge. On the Purdue’s next trip down the floor, Matt Haarms got a lob but did a quick tip-pass in the paint to Vincent Edwards, who laid it in with the left hand. On the next, Purdue’s ball movement and patience was pretty, as Ryan Cline eventually fed P.J. Thompson for a three-pointer on the wing. On the next, Cline delivered the ball to the post to Isaac Haas, who delivered a three-point play. Then Fullerton went back to man-to-man. “When they did that little 1-3-1, we had been preparing for it. We had watched a lot of film on it, so we understood what was going to happen,” Haas said. “I think it surprised us at the very first and then we settled into it after that first possession. Coach talked to us about it, and we just readjusted and obviously we got open shots.”

Hustle play

Vincent Edwards didn’t have to push so hard. The senior’s ankle is feeling better, but Purdue had a comfortable 24-point lead late in the second half. So when Edwards’ pass at the top of the key, intended for Isaac Haas, was picked off, Edwards could have just shrugged and jogged down the court in a lame attempt at effort. But Edwards doesn’t want anyone questioning his effort. So as soon as he saw the pass get intercepted, he bolted. Jamal Smith thought he had a wide-open, uncontested layup. Instead, he watched his shot get whacked from behind by Edwards’ swooping right arm. “The block was a great play,” Coach Matt Painter said. “They tried to jump switch at the play before. And we were trying to yell out (to) watch for that. And they did it again and got the steal. I thought that was just a great play (that Edwards) kind of stayed with it. “Any time you can give one up (on a turnover), you want to get it back and he was able to do that.” Edwards said he was upset he had turned the ball over — he had three of Purdue’s nine in the game. But, too, he didn’t want to let the play go, saying the block was about “not giving up.” “It doesn’t matter what you’re up in this tournament, you’ve always got to play hard from the time of the tip-off to zero,” Edwards said. “(I was) just trying to keep playing hard and fortunate enough to get the block. It’s the risk of getting dunked on or it’s the risk of getting the block. So I took that risk.”

