Purdue overpowers Yale to advance to Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Behind 22 points from Jaden Ivey and 16 from Zach Edey, Purdue dominated Yale to open NCAA Tournament play Friday, routing the Bulldogs 78-56 to advance to Sunday's meeting with either Texas or Virginia Tech.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 28 points.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}