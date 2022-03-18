Purdue overpowers Yale to advance to Sunday
MILWAUKEE — Behind 22 points from Jaden Ivey and 16 from Zach Edey, Purdue dominated Yale to open NCAA Tournament play Friday, routing the Bulldogs 78-56 to advance to Sunday's meeting with either Texas or Virginia Tech.
The Boilermakers led by as many as 28 points.
More to come ...
