For the first time this season, Purdue's 22-1 start to the season isn't doing the Boilermakers any favors.



If anything, the height of its earlier success stands as a measuring point of just how far Painter and his team has fallen in just a few weeks.



Purdue has now lost 3 of their last 4 games. Against Maryland, #3 Purdue didn't lose a game because of a last second shot like the Rutgers game, or because they were in the hostile environment of their in-state rivals where they spotted IU a 16-point first half lead. It's not like Northwestern where the second half became hunting season on Zach Edey and there was no whistles to be found to save him. At Maryland, #3 Purdue got run off the court, giving up the giant runs they've been able to squash all season. Besides Braden Smith and Zach Edey, Purdue had nothing on offense, and their defense allowed the Terrapins to shoot better than 60% in the second while getting out rebounded by 12. For the first time this season, there was no doubt that Purdue didn't deserve to be in the game.



But in that same light, all three losses came on the road. One against a desperate and angry IU team, another against a Northwestern team that's beaten a bunch of really good teams, and a Maryland team that has Purdue's kryptonite with size at their guard positions.



So what are the reasons to panic and what aren't? We'll take a look at what we learned from Purdue's last four games.





