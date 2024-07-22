Purdue Picked to Finish Last by Cleveland.com
Much has been made about Purdue’s schedule this season, as it faces four teams in the consensus top 15 nationally. That makes for a difficult road for anyone, but for Purdue, it is nit inspiring confidence from the media.
In advance of Big Ten media days tomorrow Purdue was picked to finish last in the new 18 team Big Ten according to Cleveland.com:
Purdue must play the top three teams in the poll in Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State. It also has a difficult non-conference home game with Notre Dame.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.