Purdue was the final stop for Randle last month, who took official visits to Duke , Tulane , and Arkansas State , along with the Boilermakers. He also held offers from Marshall, Memphis , Jackson State , UNLV and others. The Horn Lake, Mississippi product is not currently ranked by Rivals.

The trenches have been bolstered in West Lafayette as 2024 offensive tackle John Randle Jr. announced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday, which happened to be his birthday, via social media. The commitment comes a week after Randle wrapped up his official visit to West Lafayette last weekend.

Randle is the fourth offensive line recruit for Purdue in the class, and second to commit in the last week, alongside three-star tackle Max Parrott. The recent pair of commitments join three-star linemen Jaden Ball and Jordan King. The two prior verbal commits are viewed as interior linemen at the collegiate level, with Randle and Parrott potentially joining the program as tackles.

At 6'4" and 270 pounds, he will need to bulk up before he sees the field, but has the tenacity and technique to compete at the collegiate level. He plays with an impressive motor, which allows him to consistently finish his blocks to the ground.

The addition of Randle brings Purdue's class to 18 members, six of which coming in less than a week. The Boilermakers' remain at 23rd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the class of 2024, but are creeping towards the top 20 heading into July.