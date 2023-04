Purdue's new coaching staff has made the Lone Star State a focal point on the recruiting trail. So when four-star wide receiver Dylan McCutcheon was in Westfield, Indiana, about an hour southeast of West Lafayette competing with his Texas Threat 7-on-7 team last week, it was a no brainer to have the receiver travel an hour north to check out the Boilermakers campus.





McCutcheon was slated to visit West Lafayette on Saturday with his teammates, but he stopped by Purdue's facility on Friday as well to get more one-on-one time with some of the Boilermaker coaches — the most notable of those being Patterson.

The Lucas, Texas native was impressed by Patterson's coaching philosophy and the freedom he gives his players.