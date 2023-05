As Ryan Walters' unique defense took the college football world by storm last season, one position group was the anchor behind one of the top defenses in the country—the defensive line. Walters is looking to duplicate his prior success in West Lafayette, and it will start in the trenches.

The Boilermakers are tasked with replacing three starting defensive linemen who departed in the transfer portal this off-season, Branson Deen (Miami), Lawrence Johnson (Auburn), and Jack Sullivan (USC). All three had an extra year of eligibility and likely would have been front-runners for starting spots with Purdue.