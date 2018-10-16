Ticker
Purdue post-practice Tuesday video

Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard and quarterback David Blough talked about the challenge of facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend.

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

QB David Blough

