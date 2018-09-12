Purdue Wednesday post-practice video
Following practice Wednesday evening, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, cornerbacks coach JaMarcus Shephard and linebacker Cornel Jones spoke with the media about Purdue's 0-2 start and the upcoming matchup vs. Missouri.
Defensive coordinator Nick Holt
CB coach Derrick Jackson
LB Cornel Jones
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.