Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 19:35:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Wednesday post-practice video

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Following practice Wednesday evening, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, cornerbacks coach JaMarcus Shephard and linebacker Cornel Jones spoke with the media about Purdue's 0-2 start and the upcoming matchup vs. Missouri.

Defensive coordinator Nick Holt

CB coach Derrick Jackson

LB Cornel Jones

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}