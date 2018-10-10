Purdue post-practice Wednesday video
Following a Wednesday indoor practice session to prepare for the Illinois game this weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, linebacker Cornel Jones, defensive end Giovanni Reviere and cornerback Antonio Blackmon spoke to media.
Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt
Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter
Linebacker Cornel Jones
Defensive end Giovanni Reviere
Cornerback Antonio Blackmon
