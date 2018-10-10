Ticker
Purdue post-practice Wednesday video

Following a Wednesday indoor practice session to prepare for the Illinois game this weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, linebacker Cornel Jones, defensive end Giovanni Reviere and cornerback Antonio Blackmon spoke to media.

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter

Linebacker Cornel Jones

Defensive end Giovanni Reviere

Cornerback Antonio Blackmon

