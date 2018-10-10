Following a Wednesday indoor practice session to prepare for the Illinois game this weekend, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, linebacker Cornel Jones, defensive end Giovanni Reviere and cornerback Antonio Blackmon spoke to media.

