The Purdue football program has canceled practice Tuesday to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing, according to an email sent today by the school.

Purdue (2-4) is slated to play at Indiana (6-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Boilermakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel tweet from a source that there's "pessimism about Purdue’s ability to play Indiana after they cancelled practice on Tuesday."

Purdue's game at Wisconsin on Nov. 7 was cancelled. That was due to an outbreak on the Badger program.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID earlier this season and missed the opener vs. Iowa on Oct. 24.

Star sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis tested positive on Nov. 24 and currently remains in isolation. He's expected back for the final game on Dec. 19.

Earlier today, the Michigan-Ohio State was cancelled, the eighth Big Ten called off in 2020 as a result of COVID.

The only Big Ten schools not to have a game cancelled are Rutgers, Indiana, Penn State and Iowa.