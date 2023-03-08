Purdue announced this morning that 11 Boilermaker alumni will showcase their skills in front of NFL Scouts tomorrow.

5 of the 11 participants for Purdue's Pro Day competed in the NFL Combine last weekend.

Aidan O'Connell, Payne Durham, Charlie Jones, Cory Trice, and Jalen Graham were all present, this was the highest number of Boilermakers at the NFL Combine in over fifteen years.

Cory Trice probably saw his stock go up the most. The 6-3 Cornerback tested in the upper echelon of defensive backs for the forty-yard dash and the vertical jump test.

The expectation for AOC, Jones, and Durham is that they will more than likely hear their names called on the third day of the draft, in the late rounds.

As for Graham, he did not test great, but if you turn the game film on you know that he can compete with the best. His film alone could be enough for him to be drafted on the third day.