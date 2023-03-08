News More News
Purdue Pro Day Participants Set

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (QB10) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tomorrow, Purdue will host their annual Pro Day for prospective NFL Athletes.

Purdue announced this morning that 11 Boilermaker alumni will showcase their skills in front of NFL Scouts tomorrow.

Aidan O'Connell

Payne Durham

Jalen Graham

Charlie Jones

Cory Trice

Nick Zecchino

Reese Taylor

Bryce Hampton

Chris Jefferson

Mitchell Fineran

Semisi Fakasiieiki


Who Could Get Drafted? 

5 of the 11 participants for Purdue's Pro Day competed in the NFL Combine last weekend.

Aidan O'Connell, Payne Durham, Charlie Jones, Cory Trice, and Jalen Graham were all present, this was the highest number of Boilermakers at the NFL Combine in over fifteen years.

Cory Trice probably saw his stock go up the most. The 6-3 Cornerback tested in the upper echelon of defensive backs for the forty-yard dash and the vertical jump test.

The expectation for AOC, Jones, and Durham is that they will more than likely hear their names called on the third day of the draft, in the late rounds.

As for Graham, he did not test great, but if you turn the game film on you know that he can compete with the best. His film alone could be enough for him to be drafted on the third day.

Special Teams

Nick Zecchino is one of the best long-snappers in the nation. Snappers are rarely selected in the draft, if ever, but he should have an opportunity to showcase his skills at a rookie camp with the hopes of an NFL Roster Spot.

One of the most accurate kickers in Purdue's history, in Mitchell Fineran, will probably face a similar fate. He will not be drafted, but he should be able to find himself on a rookie camp team, with the hopes of sticking somewhere.

The NFL Draft is slated to take place from April 27th thru April 29th, hopefully, we will hear several Boilermakers' names called.

