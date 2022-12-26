Purdue Ranked No. 1 for Third Straight Week
Purdue is now guaranteed to go into 2023 as the nation's No. 1 ranked team. This week it held its narrow lead over UConn atop the poll, with the bulk of the gap coming from Purdue receiving 40 first place votes to UConn's 20.
In terms of opponents, Marquette fell out of the top 25 after a loss last week, but West Virginia is into the top 25 for the first time this season. That means all three of Purdue's opponents out in Portland are currently ranked in the top 25.
Given that Purdue is a very large favorite this week against Florida A&M, the Boilers will likely return to Big Ten play at No. 1 when the January 2 poll comes out next week.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
40
|
1,478
|
2. UConn
|
20
|
1,459
|
3. Houston
|
|
1,351
|
4. Kansas
|
|
1,299
|
5. Arizona
|
1,274
|
6. Texas
|
1,144
|
7. Tennessee
|
1,068
|
8. Alabama
|
1,067
|
9.Arkansas
|
1,017
|
10. Gonzaga
|
940
|
11. UCLA
|
906
|
12. Baylor
|
888
|
13. Virginia
|
861
|
14. Miami (FL)
|
658
|
15. Wisconsin
|
570
|
16. Indiana
|
513
|
17. Duke
|
500
|
18. TCU
|
480
|
19. Kentucky
|
439
|
20. Auburn
|
237
|
21. Mississippi St.
|
215
|
22. New Mexico
|
147
|
22. Xavier
|
147
|
24. West Virginia
|
126
|
25. North Carolina
|
112
Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1