Purdue ranked No. 3 in latest AP poll

Purdue has moved from No. 6 to No. 3 in the latest AP poll.

The Boilermakers (5-0) notched two impressive wins over the weekend in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Classic at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, toppling No. 5 Villanova (80-74) and No. 18 North Carolina (93-84).



The last time Purdue ranked No. 3 was in 2017-18.



Purdue plays host to Omaha on Friday in Mackey Arena and then welcomes Florida State on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

