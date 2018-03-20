Day 6 spring coverage: Sparks comfortable with switch to WR | Analysis ($) | What stood out ($) | Shephard sees play-making potential

Firing off the snap, Isaac Zico sprinted down the right sideline, cruising past the opposing cornerback Monday.

About 40 yards down the field, the pass sailed his direction, after Zico had gotten a good yard, at least, separation.

But getting open is only a piece of effectively playing receiver, and Zico had gotten open before, in practices, in games, only to not finish plays with a catch.

With the ball dropping in, Zico reached back with his left hand to hold off the cornerback — showing his strength — and reached out with the right to snatch the ball — showing his improved hands.

On one play in Purdue's sixth spring practice, Zico looked every bit the go-to receiver Coach Jeff Brohm hopes he can be. And, the good thing for the Boilermakers, Zico and Brohm — that wasn't the first time Zico has looked the part this spring.

The junior college transfer has consistently made big plays — on deep balls down the sidelines and up the seams, as well as on the outside — and has impressed coaches into the third week of spring ball.

More importantly, maybe, Zico has a renewed confidence in his own abilities.

“I just feel like last year compared to this year was a confidence level,” Zico said after Monday’s sixth practice of the spring. “Last year, my confidence wasn’t as high because I didn’t know the playbook as much. Coming in this year, I’m learning everything so fast, and I know it like the back of my hand now. So I feel more confident with it. That’s the key, just being confident.

“If you don’t know what you’re doing out there, you can’t really show off what you’ve got. Once you learn it, that’s when you can put everything into play.”

Receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is particularly demanding on his players, so he was quick to say Monday that though he’s pleased with Zico’s performance early this spring, he wants to see consistency throughout the entire spring session. That wasn't there last season, when Zico didn't get many opportunities during games, catching only six passes for 34 yards while Anthony Mahoungou, Greg Phillips and Jared Sparks took the bulk of the outside receiver snaps.

But there definitely have been encouraging signs from Zico this spring.

The senior's more extensive knowledge of Purdue’s offense is showing up in nuances like being able to adjust splits and understanding route-running techniques better vs. certain leverages shown by the defender. He’s also making more plays on balls with cornerbacks in tight coverage.

The latter part is, truly, Zico’s physicality and athleticism showing up. Those traits were big reasons why Purdue wanted the JUCO standout. And even during practices last season, Zico showed those in flashes, to Shephard and to former teammates. Former Purdue receiver Anthony Mahoungou called Zico “a freak of an athlete.”

“You can’t deny, he’s the best athlete we have,” Mahoungou said after the season. “He just does things that seem so easy when it’s really not. You’re going to see him running full speed and bounce. He can just fly and snag the ball. And he’s strong. Athletic-wise, I’ve always thought he was the best athlete that we had.

“I really believe Zico can be the guy.”

It’d certainly help if Zico keeps building that solid foundation this spring.

At 6-foot-1, 200-or-so pounds, Zico has been working to use that size and strength against corners, whether that’s being physical off the line against press coverage or on routes to get separation or once the ball is in the air.

“You have to be physical, especially how the corners play, they like to sit, break on your routes, take everything away, so you have to be physical,” he said. “You have to bully them sometimes.”

Shephard knows Zico isn’t getting the same kind of practice reps this spring as he did last season when Zico was working against veteran cornerbacks in Da’Wan Hunte and Josh Okonye, so some of the production could be a product of battling against less-talented players. But, for now, each get-off, each route, each catch is progress.

“At the end of the day, he’s building his confidence in his understanding of our offense and what we want him to do,” Shephard said, “and he’s out there performing.”