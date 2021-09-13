Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 4

A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.

Week 4: Gibson Southern ventured outside the state of Indiana to face Kentucky state power South Warren and fell 42-7, its only points coming off Allen's 55-yard touchdown pass In the third quarter. The Titans managed only 140 total yards, just five in the run game. Week 3: In a 68-6 thrashing of Washington High School, Allen was again virtually perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns before spending much of the second half on the sideline. Gibson Southern led 56-0 at halftime. Week 2: Allen's near-flawless start to the season continued with a 63-24 win at New Albany in which he completed 18-of-22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — with no Interceptions — and ran for 38 yards and an additional score. Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards. "The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."

Week 4: Strickland played just a half in Brebeuf's 42-14 win over Guerin Catholic, registering four tackles, four hurries and a sack. Week 3: Brebeuf beat Ritter 40-6. Strickland recorded two sacks and three total tackles, sitting out much of the second half. Week 2: Strickland recorded five tackles, two hurries and a sack In Brebeuf's 38-14 win over New Palestine. Video below Week 1: In Brebeuf's 24-19 win at Bishop Chatard, Strickland recorded a sack, four tackles — three of them for no gain — and a half dozen quarterback hurries.



Week 4: Sinder's game against South Side this weekend was canceled due to South's COVID issues. Week 3: In Snider's 45-13 win over Concordia, Moon recorded nine tackles and three quarterback hurries before sitting out the fourth quarter. Week 2: Moon recorded 16 tackles, two of them for loss, including a sack in Snider's 29-28 loss to Carroll. Moon also added eight QB pressures and broke up two passes. Week 1: Snider beat Fort Wayne North 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Moon recorded one tackle.

Week 4: Kenrich caught two passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns and carried five times for 47 yards in Lakota East's 54-21 win over Hamilton High School. HUDL video below. Week 3: Lakota East beat Middletown 49-7. Kenrich carried seven times for 50 yards, as he's used as more of a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense. Week 2: Lakota East beat Milford 35-0. Kenrich, who's used more as a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense, rushed for 80 yards. Week 1: In a 42-27 loss to mighty Moeller, Kenrich rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on a run-heavy, triple-option offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Week 4: Valley Forge was off this week. Week 3: Valley Forge won a 30-29 upset thriller over Rocky River, on Marks' game-winning two-point conversion. Marks finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. HUDL video below Week 2: Valley Forge fell 21-20 to North Ridgeville. Marks rushed for 15 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Week 1: In a 40-9 rout of Steele High School, Marks rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 4: Thomas made his season debut. He played quarterback in Boardman's 33-21 win over Howland, passing for 135 yards and two scores and rushing for 70 yards. Week 3: Thomas still remains out. Week 2: Thomas remains sidelined while recovering from off-season knee surgery. Week 1: Boardman beat Cardinal Mooney 28-7. Thomas was idle as he continues to recover from a minor off-season knee surgery.

Week 3: Bryan fell to Brenham 29-14. Caraway recorded a dozen tackles, three for loss, with a sack and forced fumble. Week 2: Bryan fell 24-14 to College Park. No defensive stats available, but Caraway did rush for 30 yards. Week 1: Caraway recorded nine tackles and a sack in Bryan's season-open loss to Lovejoy.



Week 3: Manvel blanked Wisdom 18-0. No stats available yet. Week 2: Manvel beat Crosby 35-21, getting 10 tackles and a sack from Deeter. Week 1: Manvel dropped a 45-42 shootout to Dickinson. Deeter recorded four tackles and a hurry.

Week 2: University Lab beat Woodlawn 34-14. No stats available Week 1: University Lab beat Central 39-7.



Week 2: Iowa beat Kinder 41-18. Deville scored on a 40-yard touchdown run, in addition to having a big game as a receiver. Week 1: Iowa won 48-27 at Iota, which isn't confusing at all. No official stats available but Deville broke three long touchdown runs. HUDL video below.

Week 2: Warren Easton did not play this weekend. Week 1: Warren Easton's game at Navarre High School in Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.

Week 3: Carpenter sat out this weekend as a precaution due to mild illness. Not COVID. HUDL video from his first game of the season below Week 2: Red Bank Catholic did not play this weekend. Week 1: Red Bank Catholic routed Timber Creek Regional 34-0. Carpenter's playing left tackle for RBC.



Week 3: Another week, another blowout for SPP, which beat Northeast 34-0. Week 2: St. Peter's beat West Orange 49-8. Oben played just 19 snaps. Week 1: St. Peter's Prep hammered Paramus Catholic 61-0. Oben plays tackle.

Week 3: Portage Central beat Kalamazoo Central 17-7. HUDL video of Watson below Week 2: Portage Central beat Mattawan 21-7. Week 1: Portage Central fell to Lakeshore 24-22. Watson has been moved this season from left tackle to left guard, where his team's new offensive system uses him extensively on pulls and other such blocking actions. He also played most of the game on defense.



Week 4: North Gwinnett beat Lovejoy 30-0. Buchanan recorded no stats. Week 3: North Gwinnett beat Parkview 34-27. Buchanan made one tackle.