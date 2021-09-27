Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 6

A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.

Week 6: In Gibson Southern's 42-3 win over Heritage Hills, Allen completed 11-of-13 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. For our first-hand report from that game, click here. Video interview below Week 5: In a 63-9 win over Southridge, Allen competed 13-of-14 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Week 4: Gibson Southern ventured outside the state of Indiana to face Kentucky state power South Warren and fell 42-7, its only points coming off Allen's 55-yard touchdown pass In the third quarter. The Titans managed only 140 total yards, just five in the run game. Week 3: In a 68-6 thrashing of Washington High School, Allen was again virtually perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns before spending much of the second half on the sideline. Gibson Southern led 56-0 at halftime. Week 2: Allen's near-flawless start to the season continued with a 63-24 win at New Albany in which he completed 18-of-22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — with no Interceptions — and ran for 38 yards and an additional score. Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards. "The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."

Week 6: Strickland recorded six tackles and two hurries. Brebeuf suffered its first loss of the season, 28-10 vs. Roncalli. Week 5: Brebeuf improved to 5-0 with a 41-13 win over Culver Academies. Strickland recorded a sack and six tackles in two quarters of action. Week 4: Strickland played just a half in Brebeuf's 42-14 win over Guerin Catholic, registering four tackles, four hurries and a sack. Week 3: Brebeuf beat Ritter 40-6. Strickland recorded two sacks and three total tackles, sitting out much of the second half. Week 2: Strickland recorded five tackles, two hurries and a sack In Brebeuf's 38-14 win over New Palestine. Video below Week 1: In Brebeuf's 24-19 win at Bishop Chatard, Strickland recorded a sack, four tackles — three of them for no gain — and a half dozen quarterback hurries.



Week 6: Snider beat Wayne 42-6. Moon recorded seven tackles, two of them for loss, in two quarters of action. Week 5: Moon recorded 11 tackles and forced a fumble in Snider's 17-14 win over Homestead. Week 4: Sinder's game against South Side this weekend was canceled due to South's COVID issues. Week 3: In Snider's 45-13 win over Concordia, Moon recorded nine tackles and three quarterback hurries before sitting out the fourth quarter. Week 2: Moon recorded 16 tackles, two of them for loss, including a sack in Snider's 29-28 loss to Carroll. Moon also added eight QB pressures and broke up two passes. Week 1: Snider beat Fort Wayne North 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Moon recorded one tackle.

Week 6: Lakota East beat Sycamore 34-27. Kenrich totaled 70 rushing yards and caught three passes for 43 yards. On defense he recorded a sack and two tackles for loss. Week 5: Lakota East beat Mason 33-27. No stats available, but video below. Week 4: Kenrich caught two passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns and carried five times for 47 yards in Lakota East's 54-21 win over Hamilton High School. Week 3: Lakota East beat Middletown 49-7. Kenrich carried seven times for 50 yards, as he's used as more of a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense. Week 2: Lakota East beat Milford 35-0. Kenrich, who's used more as a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense, rushed for 80 yards. Week 1: In a 42-27 loss to mighty Moeller, Kenrich rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on a run-heavy, triple-option offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Week 6: In a game full of war parallels, Valley Forge beat Normandy 69-12. Marks carried nine times for 161 yards and touchdowns of 52 and 21 yards, and was not his team's leading rusher. HUDL video below Week 5: Valley Forge fell 22-18 to Buckeye, despite Marks running for 292 yards on 18 carries, with touchdowns of 11 and 77 yards. Week 4: Valley Forge was off this week. Week 3: Valley Forge won a 30-29 upset thriller over Rocky River, on Marks' game-winning two-point conversion. Marks finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Week 2: Valley Forge fell 21-20 to North Ridgeville. Marks rushed for 15 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Week 1: In a 40-9 rout of Steele High School, Marks rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 6: Boardman fell to Cleveland power Benedictine 38-20. Thomas carried five times for 25 yards and threw for 125 on 9-of-19 passing. Week 5: Thomas played just one half in Boardman's 62-14 win over Youngstown East, completing 5-of-9 passes for 124 yards and running five times for 72 yards. Week 4: Thomas made his season debut. He played quarterback in Boardman's 33-21 win over Howland, passing for 135 yards and two scores and rushing for 70 yards. Week 3: Thomas still remains out. Week 2: Thomas remains sidelined while recovering from off-season knee surgery. Week 1: Boardman beat Cardinal Mooney 28-7. Thomas was idle as he continues to recover from a minor off-season knee surgery.

Week 5: Bryan dropped to 0-4 with a 49-7 loss to Temple. No stats available. Week 4: Bryan was off this weekend. Week 3: Bryan fell to Brenham 29-14. Caraway recorded a dozen tackles, three for loss, with a sack and forced fumble. Week 2: Bryan fell 24-14 to College Park. No defensive stats available, but Caraway did rush for 30 yards. Week 1: Caraway recorded nine tackles and a sack in Bryan's season-open loss to Lovejoy.



Week 5: In a 16-12 loss to Fort Bend Hightower, Deeter recorded six tackles and a sack-and-a-half. HUDL video from his start to the season below Week 4: In a 41-6 win over Terry High School, Deeter recorded six tackles. Week 3: Manvel blanked Wisdom 18-0. No stats available yet. Week 2: Manvel beat Crosby 35-21, getting 10 tackles and a sack from Deeter. Week 1: Manvel dropped a 45-42 shootout to Dickinson. Deeter recorded four tackles and a hurry.

Week 4: University Lab beat Baker 44-0. No stats available. Week 3: University Lab beat Dunham 35-0. No stats available. Week 2: University Lab beat Woodlawn 34-14. No stats available Week 1: University Lab beat Central 39-7.



Week 4: In a 50-19 win over LaGrange, Deville ran for two touchdowns — including a 90-yarder — and caught another. HUDL video below Week 3: Iowa beat Sulphur 48-29. Deville caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown, and carried five times for 91 yards, with a 60-yard TD. He also threw a pass and broke up a pass on defense. Week 2: Iowa beat Kinder 41-18. Deville scored on a 40-yard touchdown run, in addition to having a big game as a receiver. Week 1: Iowa won 48-27 at Iota, which isn't confusing at all. No official stats available but Deville broke three long touchdown runs.

Week 5: Easton fell to Baton Rouge Catholic 39-14. Week 4: Warren Easton beat Scotlandville 42-28. Week 2: Warren Easton did not play this weekend. Week 1: Warren Easton's game at Navarre High School in Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.

Week 5: Red Bank Catholic beat Manasquan 41-7. Week 4: Red Bank Catholic beat Raritan 49-7 Week 3: Carpenter sat out this weekend as a precaution due to mild illness. Not COVID. HUDL video from his first game of the season below Week 2: Red Bank Catholic did not play this weekend. Week 1: Red Bank Catholic routed Timber Creek Regional 34-0. Carpenter's playing left tackle for RBC.

Week 5: St. Peter's won a slugest over DePaul Catholic 10-7. Week 4: St. Peter's Prep slipped past Seton Hall Prep 22-21. Week 3: Another week, another blowout for SPP, which beat Northeast 34-0. Week 2: St. Peter's beat West Orange 49-8. Oben played just 19 snaps. Week 1: St. Peter's Prep hammered Paramus Catholic 61-0. Oben plays tackle.

Week 5: Portage Central beat Lakeview 23-22. Week 4: Portage Central fell to East Lansing 20-15. Week 3: Portage Central beat Kalamazoo Central 17-7. Week 2: Portage Central beat Mattawan 21-7. Week 1: Portage Central fell to Lakeshore 24-22. Watson has been moved this season from left tackle to left guard, where his team's new offensive system uses him extensively on pulls and other such blocking actions. He also played most of the game on defense.



Week 6: North Gwinnett lost 40-19 to North Cobb. Buchanan recorded no stats. He visited Purdue on Saturday. Week 5: North Gwinnett beat Archer 10-7. Buchanan intercepted a pass, broke up two and made one tackle. Week 4: North Gwinnett beat Lovejoy 30-0. Buchanan recorded no stats. Week 3: North Gwinnett beat Parkview 34-27. Buchanan made one tackle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gQnVjaGFuYW4gZW5mb3JjaW5nIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTk9GTFlaT05FP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTk9GTFlaT05FPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05HSFNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkdIU0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05HSFNBdGhsZXRpY3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE5HSFNBdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSl9idWNoYW5hbjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpf YnVjaGFuYW40PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOEdBRnI3RHRj RyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhHQUZyN0R0Y0c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWljaGFlbCBTbWl0aCAoQERNaWNoYWVsU21pdGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRE1pY2hhZWxTbWl0aC9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTM5MDUw MDA3OTk5NjkyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==