Purdue's shown in recent seasons it can compete for some of the best players in the country and that's exactly what it'll have to do in its pursuit of Ohio linebacker Jaheim Thomas, the Rivals.com four-star prospect who unofficially visited West Lafayette at the end of January.

Thomas, who was part of a star-studded group of football visitors for basketball's win over Michigan State that weekend, was making his first visit to Purdue.

"The facilities, the coaches were really cool, and the basketball game was great," Thomas said. "I really liked it."

Meanwhile, the Boilermaker coaching staff's message to the 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker was straight-forward.