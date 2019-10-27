News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 23:35:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Football visitors and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.

It was another eventful weekend for Purdue football recruiting.
WEEKEND PURDUE FOOTBALL VISITORS

As previously reported, Purdue hosted Rivals.com four-star quarterback and Rivals250 prospect Malik Hornsby for an official visit this weekend, as uncertainty regarding its quarterback numbers moving forward has compelled it to look into potentially adding a second QB for next season.

Hornsby, the former North Carolina commitment for whom Oregon and Maryland are among other options, did visit, but could not be reached Sunday. No decision — or at least announcement — would appear imminent. His plan is to announce his decision In January at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Beyond Hornsby, it was another big recruiting weekend for Purdue, which hosted several important 2021 visitors, too.

Among them ...

{{ article.author_name }}