As previously reported, Purdue hosted Rivals.com four-star quarterback and Rivals250 prospect Malik Hornsby for an official visit this weekend, as uncertainty regarding its quarterback numbers moving forward has compelled it to look into potentially adding a second QB for next season.

Hornsby, the former North Carolina commitment for whom Oregon and Maryland are among other options, did visit, but could not be reached Sunday. No decision — or at least announcement — would appear imminent. His plan is to announce his decision In January at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.