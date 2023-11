The transfer portal wave continues for the Boilermakers, as redshirt freshman linebacker Domanick Moon announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday morning via X.

The Fort Wayne Snider product and class of 2022 recruit came to West Lafayette as a three-star prospect two years ago, and played in just five games during his Purdue career, making one tackle.

Moon is the second linebacker to leave the program in the last two days, joining senior OC Brothers. Purdue now has Yanni Karlaftis, Clyde Washington and freshman Owen Davis as the only scholarship inside linebackers on the roster at the moment.