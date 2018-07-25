GoldandBlack.com

More ($): Redshirt freshmen's potential roles

In advance of a Purdue season in which both will debut, Boilermaker redshirt freshmen Aaron Wheeler and Sasha Stefanovic will travel to Italy next week as part of the USA East Coast team that annually makes an overseas exhibition trip.



USA East Coast will open training camp in New York City Monday, then arrive in Venice on Thursday.

Friday, it'll play the first of its four games in the International Tournament, an event that will put the Americans up against national B teams from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands — perhaps some of center Matt Haarms' contemporaries — and the local Italian club team Vicenza Select Italy.

The team is slated to be coached by Hall-of-Famer Larry Brown for the second year in row.

This will be the 13th such trip organized by Guy Rancourt, the head coach at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa.

"When we started this, it was really just about getting guys an experience," Rancourt said. "Since these players play through multiple semesters, they never really have a chance to do an exchange program or anything like that where they'd spend a semester abroad. I really just wanted to give basketball players a chance to see other countries.

"As it evolved, it just got stronger and stronger and more people started having interest in it. It became more competitive to where ... we started representing the U.S. in international tournaments."

Former Boilermaker guards Lewis Jackson and Anthony Johnson were part of Rancourt-organized trips in the past.

