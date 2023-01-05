As the 2022 college football season draws to a close, the NCAA transfer portal is currently wide pen for 2023. Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff are looking to get in on the action.

Around half of Purdue's starting lineup is set to depart this off-season, but the Boilermakers are searching the market for impact players to replace them. Walters has already given several offers and more seem to be on the way. How many transfer will Purdue land this off-season?

Here is a positional breakdown of Purdue's roster needs, transfer offers and potential targets as the off-season gets underway.