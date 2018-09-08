More: An 'embarrassing loss'

Of all the things that cost Purdue in its stunning 20-19 loss Saturday to Eastern Michigan, one critical one was its imbalance between yards and points.

It's not all that uncommon in college football for teams to function well enough offensively to move the ball effectively, then not capitalize when the time comes.

But for Purdue, the issue was particularly pronounced vs. Eastern Michigan.

The Boilermakers finished with 476 yards of total offense, 341 in the running game, paced by D.J. Knox's 153, Markell Jones' 109 and a 53-yard run by wide receiver Rondale Moore.

It was Purdue's most rushing yards since October of 2014.

But it led to only 19 points.

Scoring-zone failures cost Purdue dearly.

• On its second possession, Purdue had first-and-10 at the Eagle 16, but the running game turned ineffective against a short field and the Boilermakers settled for a short field goal.

• On the next possession, Purdue reached first down at the 18, but a penalty on offensive tackle Grant Hermanns set the Boilermakers back and Spencer Evans again kicked a field goal.

• For the third straight possession, Purdue reached a first down in the red zone, this time the 14-yard line. But this time it was an illegal-block penalty on lineman Matt McCann that deep-sixed Purdue at the end zone's doorstep, wiping out what would have been a first-and-goal at around the 4. On the next play, a third-and-long, Rondale Moore fumbled and Purdue was left scoreless.

Success followed. With Elijah Sindelar in at QB, Purdue finished off a scoring drive on its last first-half possession.

But in the second half, more missed opportunities.

Though the running game was effective, its potency was offset some by some prominent issues.

The ground game led Purdue swiftly down the field early, into Eastern Michigan territory, but on fourth-and-one at the Eagle 44 — a situation where Purdue clearly had to go for it — Knox was bottled up in goal-line-type offense and dropped for a loss.

Then, early in the fourth, after Purdue's defense held on both third- and fourth-and-one for an emphatic and seemingly momentum-jolting turnover on downs, the Boilermakers took over at the 45.

But at the end of a 13-yard gain into Eagle territory, Jones fumbled.

He said the tackler contacted the ball with his helmet, jarring it loose.

Whatever the cause, it was a missed opportunity on a day full of them for Purdue's offense, a day in which all those yards were rendered empty by the final score.

"We knew the conditions and had some guys ready to run the ball and run it hard," Knox said, following a game played in periodic rain on a constantly wet field. "We knew we were going to get a lot of carries and knew it was going to be ugly. It was a matter of holding on to the ball and running the ball as hard as we could."