Purdue rolls past Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Behind another volcanic offensive performance, fourth-ranked Purdue rolled past Minnesota Wednesday night, 88-73.
The Boilermakers weathered an excellent shooting night from Minnesota with one of their own. Purdue shot 50 percent from three-point range and scored 51 first-half points, before enduring a few modest Minnesota runs in the second half.
Eric Hunter led Purdue with 20, while Jaden Ivey scored 19, Sasha Stefanovic 15 and Zach Edey 14.
