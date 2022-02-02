 GoldandBlack - Purdue rolls past Minnesota
Purdue rolls past Minnesota

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

MINNEAPOLIS — Behind another volcanic offensive performance, fourth-ranked Purdue rolled past Minnesota Wednesday night, 88-73.

The Boilermakers weathered an excellent shooting night from Minnesota with one of their own. Purdue shot 50 percent from three-point range and scored 51 first-half points, before enduring a few modest Minnesota runs in the second half.

Eric Hunter led Purdue with 20, while Jaden Ivey scored 19, Sasha Stefanovic 15 and Zach Edey 14.

{{ article.author_name }}