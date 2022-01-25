Purdue Roundball Roundup: Mason Gillis' season, steals, Eric Hunter, more

Deep into January now, Mason Gillis is shooting 52.6 percent from three-point range, on considerable volume.

"Now, we've got to do a good job of finding him," Coach Matt Painter said. "We've run a couple more things for him, but it's also about when you're just playing and things break down, finding him and getting good shots is important."

Frequently, long before Purdue's in-season practices commence, the Boilermaker forward will be dressed, out of the locker room and by himself in Cardinal Court, working on his shooting, dribbling, whatever it may be.

Gillis is not shooting like a fifth-option/shoot-once-a-game-when-wide-open type; he's been proactive and ready.