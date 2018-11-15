GoldandBlack.com

Soon as Purdue won the opening tip vs. Ball State Saturday night, it took on a familiar look, going right inside on its opening possession, feeding Matt Haarms, covered one on one in the post, just seconds into the game.

The more things have changed for Purdue, the more they've stayed the same, or so it appeared there.

While feeding the post may not be the primary focus as it's been in years past — Purdue's been balanced but that balance started with the establishment of its post players — it will remain a focus, for certain.

Haarms will get post touches, as will Evan Boudreaux and probably even point guard Nojel Eastern, as the Boilermakers sort of redefine their concept of post scoring.

And quite a redefinition it's been thus far, albeit through only two games.