In a way, redshirt freshmen Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler were bound to either be Purdue's depth or its lack thereof.

Of those projected to come off the bench for the Boilermakers prior to this season, Evan Boudreaux was guaranteed a role because he's a starter-caliber player and Purdue's No. 2 — or at times it's seemed, 1B to Matt Haarms' 1A — center.

And freshman Eric Hunter has been basically assured of a role because Purdue's team isn't exactly teeming with ball-handlers, and the rookie is technically the Boilermakers' No. 2 point guard.

Stefanovic and Wheeler, though, have held no such guarantees, neither of them having had an opportunity yet to establish themselves as known commodities, and neither of their minutes tied to a dearth of other options.

So in that sense, the two redshirt freshmen represent the difference between a tight seven-man unit and a legitimate eight- or nine-man rotation.

Five games in, both have trended well.