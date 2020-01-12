PDF: Purdue-Michigan State statistics

Purdue has its signature win, and It left no uncertainty about it, blitzing eighth-ranked Michigan State in Mackey Arena Sunday afternoon, 71-42.

Trevion Williams finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and Evan Boudreaux came off the bench to make three threes and total 11 points. Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter added 10 apiece and Nojel Eastern nine and seven boards, as the Boilermakers dismantled the Spartans at both ends of the floor.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Purdue led by only 11. Its response: A 24-6 run to finish the game with authority.

Purdue led 37-20 at halftime after going up by as many as 22 in the first half.



More to come ...