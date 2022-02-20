Purdue routs red-hot Rutgers to keep atop the Big Ten
PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statistics
Rutgers was one of the hottest teams in the country.
But Purdue just had a day off.
The Boilermakers looked energized, rolling past the Scarlet Knights 84-72, after leading by as many as 20 following an 11-0 run to start the second half.
Jaden Ivey scored 25 points to lead Purdue, while big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams totaled 26 on 10-of-13 shooting. Mason Gillis added 10.
More to come ...
