 GoldandBlack - Purdue routs red-hot Rutgers to keep atop the Big Ten
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-20 18:42:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue routs red-hot Rutgers to keep atop the Big Ten

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statistics

Rutgers was one of the hottest teams in the country.

But Purdue just had a day off.

The Boilermakers looked energized, rolling past the Scarlet Knights 84-72, after leading by as many as 20 following an 11-0 run to start the second half.

Jaden Ivey scored 25 points to lead Purdue, while big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams totaled 26 on 10-of-13 shooting. Mason Gillis added 10.

More to come ...


{{ article.author_name }}