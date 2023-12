After a few days without a transfer portal departure, another Boilermaker has announced they will be leaving the program this off-season. Senior running back Dylan Downing took to X on Sunday to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, having two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The Carmel, Indiana native went to UNLV to start his college career in 2020 before coming back to his home state as a transfer prior to the 2021 season. Over his three years with the Boilermakers, Downing rushed for 740 yards and six touchdowns on a 4.0 yard average. Downing also made an impact in the passing game, hauling in 27 catches for 193 yards through the air.

Purdue now sees its top backup to Devin Mockobee depart in what has become a thin backfield for Lamar Conard. The Boilermakers have redshirt freshmen Christian Womack and Mondrell Dean, along with incoming freshman Jaheim Merriweather in the running back room behind Mockobee heading into next season. Purdue could look to add to the group through the transfer portal or the JUCO ranks over the next few weeks or months going into 2024.