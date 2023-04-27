The Purdue backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon as redshirt freshman Kentrell Marks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Marks was originally part of the 2022 recruiting class for the Boilermakers, being rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. Marks joined the program last off-season and spent his first year on campus as a redshirt, not appearing in any games. He will have four years of eligibility whenever he lands.

The departure creates a bigger need for depth in an already thin running back room for Lamar Conard. Currently, the Boilermakers have just three running backs with game experience on the roster, Devin Mockobee, Dylan Downing, and Tyrone Tracy. Redshirt freshman walk-on Addai Lewellen is also on the roster.

2023 recruit and currently unsigned running back Christian Womack could land in West Lafayette after being offered by Conard early last week. Womack was planning to play for Blinn College (JUCO) in Texas next season, but a Power 5 offer has changed those plans.

Things are moving in the direction of Womack joining the program this summer to add depth to the position.

Purdue could also dip into the transfer portal to add depth in the backfield behind the workhorse Mockobee.