There are two pillars that Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard has preached to his unit since he returned to campus this off-season: family and brotherhood. Conard's running backs have bought into those teaches from their new coach and are now reaping the benefits as the Boilermakers start training camp this month. "They've embraced each other. In our room, it's all about family and brotherhood. So we all kind of knew our roles, but we can all overlap with each other and pick up each other when we need," Conard said. "It's been awesome. I am over the moon with what those guys have brought to the table and how they've meshed together." Sixth-year senior running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has known Conard since he was 16 years old, being recruited by his new position coach in high school. His two younger brothers were also coached by Conard at Miami (Ohio). Tracy has known what Conard is about for years but now has the opportunity to work with him for the first time and is embracing the relationship along with his teammates. "He's a great coach. Point blank," Tracy said. "I know the other guys love it too because he always brings the energy; he's a high-energy guy. But he's also a relationship guy as well. So, he always tries to build a relationship with him and the players. You know, he invites us over to the house. His family is super nice and sweet." Conard preaches unity with his players, but another factor has brought the top three running backs in the room closer together, according to redshirt junior Dylan Downing. Downing, Tracy, and Devin Mockobee all hail from Indiana and have ended up in-state at this point in their respective college football careers. "We're all Indy kids. We know what it's like, we know where we come from, we understand each other from a different perspective," Downing said. Learning to enjoy the process has been another point of emphasis for Conard, which, unsurprisingly, has been adopted by his players as the season draws closer to a start.

"These guys embrace it right away, particularly when I was able to show them how it's going to benefit them," Conard said. "There's different ways to get to the equation, but if you keep skipping steps, at some point, it's going to clip you." Those are just a couple of the reasons Purdue's running back room has become such a tight-knit group before the Boilermakers even step on the field. Conard stresses a "we before me" type of mantra, which his pupils have embraced over the last several months. "If your brother has success, that means you're having success because winning is what brings attention, right? Just find ways to win, and everything else will take care of itself," Conard said. This time last year, you'd be hard-pressed to find many people that knew about Devin Mockobee, but now he has emerged as one of the top returning running backs in the Big Ten from a year ago. The redshirt sophomore broke onto the scene and stole the hearts of Purdue fans everywhere with his breakout 2022 campaign, which saw him account for 968 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The former walk-on now enters 2023 as the Boilermakers' top option out of the backfield. "It's a much different experience for me this year, especially from last year being a walk-on being like the fourth spot going into [the season]. But now that I have my role, I know what is expected of me. I know what I have to do, so that's the only thing on my mind going into the season," Mockobee said. While the "Mock Train" is primed for an even bigger season in his encore campaign, he is far from the only option offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has at his disposal out of the backfield. Tracy and Downing are expected to have significant roles for Purdue this fall, which only helps Mockobee. "There's an expectation on Mockobee that he didn't have last year. And now there's pressure removed from him because, like, [Mockobee] doesn't have to do it all."