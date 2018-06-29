More: Wanted: Playmaking receivers | B-Sides: Blough on a mission | Lovett targets specific areas for summer growth | Fully cleared Sindelar will push for job | Blue-collar approach shows in Purdue's weight program

Markell Jones had heard the talk.

He’s been around Purdue long enough that each year at a certain time, he’d start to hear the same chatter — guys declaring how they’d leave everything on the field, how they’d not take any rep for granted, how every moment was going to be cherished as another “last.”

Seniors always seem to feel a sense of urgency.

And, finally, Jones gets it.

Because he’s entering his last season now for Purdue, and even though Jones can boast that he’s led the program in rushing for three consecutive years, that doesn’t nearly seem good enough now.

All he has to do is turn his head in the team meeting room to figure that out.

In there is D.J. Knox, another senior who has cranked up his already-impressive workman approach with his last season upcoming.