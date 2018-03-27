Purdue already has the No. 3 player in Indiana, George Karlaftis, committed.

It would seem as if it's right in the thick of the hunt, too, for No. 1.

Warren Central's David Bell, a wide receiver ranked No. 1 in Indiana and 93rd nationally by Rivals.com, counts the Boilermakers among his early favorites.

"They always say that it's always good when an in-state player stays home and does well for the in-state school," Bell said. "I've been talking to a lot of the staff, talking a lot to Coach (JaMarcus Shephard), and talking to some of their commits, like Rondale Moore. We talk often. He says it's very special there and if I want to be part of something special, I might as well join him."

Bell has a family connection to Purdue in that his uncle is an alumnus.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound four-star prospect visited Purdue for the Jan. 16 men's basketball game vs. Wisconsin. He was the only football recruit that visited that night.

"It was pretty fun, a good game, but also the facilities were amazing," Bell said. "That was the first time I'd ever been to Purdue and I was blown away by what they had, and by their coaches. It was a cool environment. The coaches seemed pretty cool and laid-back and I like coaches like that."

Bell will return to West Lafayette April 17, he said, for another unofficial visit. He'll visit Iowa this weekend and may get to either UCLA or USC in early April while in L.A. for a 7-on-7 event.

As a junior at Warren Central, Bell totaled more than a thousand receiving yards, with 14 touchdowns, and returned two kicks for scores. On defense, he intercepted three passes.

"They said they want me because they think I'm a good receiver, I'm smart and I know the game," Bell said of Purdue. "Also, they said if I did go there and work hard enough, I could possibly start as a freshman.

"I think my physicality (stands out). A look of coaches think I play like I'm 6-4, but I'm really only 6-2, 6-2-and-a-half. I think I play bigger on the field than I really am."

