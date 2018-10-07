More: Risk vs. reward on trick plays

Purdue’s offense has been rolling of late, averaging better than 36 points and 387 yards the past three games, of which it’s won the last two.

But, that success has come with a bit of mixed feeling as the Boilermakers lay out this bye week.

They’ve been capable of more, as they well know.

Between those three games, and the two that preceded them, Purdue hasn’t been as productive in the red zone, i.e. inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, as it would like.

The Boilermakers have come away with points on all but three of their two-dozen red-zone appearances this season.

(It should be noted NCAA stat-keeping records any possession with a single snap taken, kicks included, inside the 20 as a red-zone possession.)

But they’ve crossed the goal line only half the time.